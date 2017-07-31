Kendall Jenner Wore a Completely Sheer Top While Out in N.Y.C. with Bella Hadid

Faith Cummings
Jul 31, 2017 @ 10:00 am

There are tons of trends to wear this summer, but Kendall Jenner only wants to flaunt one this season: sheer tops without bras.

On Sunday, the new super stepped out in New York City with BFF Bella Hadid, and slipped on a breezy blouse that literally dared to bare. The printed Bec & Bridge piece featured long ruffle sleeves and a plunging neckline with undone front buttons that also gave a peek at Jenner's toned abs.

She paired the design with high-waist denim, retro-inspired round shades, and on-trend white boots. The 21-year-old and Hadid kind of twinned, as they have in the past, with the Bulgari face wearing a bandana as a top, faded denim, and white kicks.

We're still figuring out a way to execute the sheer trend without feeling self-conscious, but the model definitely gives us all the courage we need to approach this week (and our style) fearlessly!

