Kendall Jenner Smolders in a Teeny-Weeny Orange Bikini

Orange is definitely a color that suits Kendall Jenner. The 19-year-old model looked smoking hot yesterday in an Instagram snap that showed off her impressively toned figure.

In the photo, she dons a tiny bright orange string bikini complemented by a Capwell + Co lariat necklace ($55; capwell.co) and mirrored sunglasses and wears her wet hair slicked back. She gazes down to her navel with a hand on her chain in a dramatic pose that would not have been out of place in a fashion campaign ad.

The prior day Kendall attended a screening of pal Cara Delevingne's new film Paper Towns with her sister Kylie Jenner and wore a stunning burgundy gown:

Michael Kovac/WireImage

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Rocks a Nude Jumpsuit Like Nobody's Business

This weekend Kylie also took a very sexy selfie of a racy black bathing suit that her big sis had worn a few weeks back.

🐬🐳💦💙💎 A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 19, 2015 at 3:49pm PDT

PHOTOS: See Celebrities in Their Bikinis