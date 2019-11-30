Kendall Jenner Has Ombré Hair Now

The ombré hair color trend is still going strong. Just ask Kendall Jenner, who debuted a dip-dyed look at the Kardashian-Jenner Thanksgiving celebration over the holiday weekend.

On Friday, Kendall posted a trio of photos of herself on Instagram indulging in LA's "coziest weather" with her new hair color. Twirling in front of a pool and a dreamy mountainous landscape, the supermodel leans backward in one of the snapshots to reveal her natural brown roots neatly fading into a honey tone.

While it's difficult to see the contrast at other angles, there's no denying that her signature brunette is now several shades lighter.

This fall, Kendall made the ultimate hair transformation by going platinum blonde at London Fashion Week. Debuting her dye job on the Burberry runway, the reality star looked almost unrecognizable. But within a few days, she returned to her original color for the Emmys red carpet.

Now, having the best of both worlds — perhaps, ombré is the happy medium Kendall was looking for.