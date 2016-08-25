Kendall Jenner Talks Getting Coached on Running by Her Olympic Gold Medalist Dad

At 20 years old, Kendall Jenner has already racked up a long list of lifetime experiences that many will never have the chance to encounter. One example: growing up with an Olympic gold medalist for a parent.

The model made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night and based off her look Dad—Caitlyn Jenner, who took home the top prize for the 1976 Montreal Games men's decathlon—was at top of mind. The oldest Jenner daughter wore an Olympic gold–inspired lingerie top embellished with lace for her visit to the talk show. She paired the piece with a black skirt embellished with a gold belt and gold buttons, black boots, and a thick black choker adorned with a pin with pearls. Kendall finished off her golden girl look with minimal makeup, and she pulled her dark locks back into a low ponytail with face-framing pieces.

"I'm impressed because you came out here faster than any guest ever," host Jimmy Kimmel said. "Maybe it's because you've inherited some of the fastest genes in the world."

Kendall then revealed that even though she had the luck of having Caitlyn as a running coach while growing up, they never actually watched the Olympics together.

