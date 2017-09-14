Kendall Jenner Bares All in Sexy Sheer Turtleneck at Marc Jacobs Show

Kendall Jenner closed out New York Fashion Week with a very daring look. The model, who has turned heads this week at Tom Ford, Alexander Wang, Michael Kors, and more, walked the runway at the Park Avenue Armory for Marc Jacobs's spring/summer 2018 show on Wednesday night in sheer look that might be her sexiest of the week.

Jenner strutted down the catwalk in a sheer yellow turtleneck tucked into billowing high-waisted printed pants. Even two strategically placed brown stripes couldn't hide the fact that the model went braless for the show. While the no-bra look was for #fashion, it's definitely a look she's embraced on the street, too. As is one of the accessories she wore—the fanny pack. Maybe we'll see Jenner in a very similar look soon.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wasn't the only big name model to walk at Marc Jacobs. Kaia Gerber, who has quite the debut New York Fashion Week, closed the show, while pals Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid also made their way down the runway.

🌼 #MJSS18 🌼 A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) on Sep 13, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

@bellahadid 🔲 #MJSS18 A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) on Sep 13, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

@gigihadid 🔥 #MJSS18 A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) on Sep 13, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

Behind-the-scenes at the Marc Jacobs Spring '18 Runway Show 💖💛 #MJSS18 A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) on Sep 13, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

Missed our #MJSS18 runway show? Watch it now on marcjacobs.com ✨ A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) on Sep 13, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

NYFW may be officially over, but the month is not! London Fashion Week is up next, and we can't wait to see some of the daring looks our favorites model next.