Kendall Jenner's Birthday Gift to North West Celebrates Science

Kendall Jenner is a pretty great gift giver, especially when it comes to her adorable nieces and nephews.

For North West's 4th birthday party, Aunt Kendall delivered. Her present was so creative and cute that Kim Kardashian West couldn't help but show the world via Snapchat, and we have to say, it's pretty clever.

Kim Kardashian / Snapchat

Jenner bought North a book about DIY science experiments, but that wasn't all she had up her sleeve. The model picked out her four favorite activities and included all the ingredients necessary to make them.

Kim Kardashian / Snapchat

The ingredients were even measured out to make it easier to conduct the experiments. Kim was so impressed with the thoughtfulness of the gift that she praised Jenner on Snapchat for putting a lot of care and effort into it.

Kim Kardashian / Snapchat

We think North will have a good time experimenting with her STEM-friendly gift. Way to go, Aunt Kendall.