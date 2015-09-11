Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Smart Style with New Glasses

Who says that models have to be glamorous all of the time? Kendall Jenner certainly knows how to take a break from avant-garde designers by mixing effortlessly cool elements into her wardrobe. This time the off-duty model proved that geek chic is definitely having a moment as she stepped out for errands on a rainy N.Y.C. day.

The 19-year-old sported a cute pair of round glasses (Garrett Leight, $310; garrettleight.com) with her hair pulled back in a librarian-esque bun. For the outing she styled her new spectacles with a cropped turtleneck (A.L.C., $295; shopbop.com) on top of white high-waisted pants (Isabel Marant, $490; net-a-porter.com). To finish off the trend-setting look, Jenner added her go-to Givenchy bag and black oxfords. This is just further proof that when it comes to style, Jenner can do no wrong.

