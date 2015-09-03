Kendall Jenner's Moto-Inspired Accessories Prove Her Style Has Edge

When it comes to the onslaught of fall fashion, Kendall Jenner is giving every soon-to-be-busy model a run for her well-earned money. Today in New York’s Soho neighborhood, the long-legged brunette was spotted in a look that may not have been the coolest for 90-degree weather, but was one we hope she recreates when the leaves begin to turn brown. Jenner once more proved that she’s got the whole high-waisted denim trend down and paired her body-hugging blue jeans with heavy black leather boots, an embellished belt, and a mini leather cross-body. Together, the accessories screamed motorcycle chic. It was her gray off-the-shoulder top that showcased her anticipation of cooler days to come. So what must have been her favorite piece? We think it’s the classic aviators she continues to wear time and time again.

