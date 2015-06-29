Kendall Jenner Has the Most-Liked Instagram Photo Ever, Surpasses Kim Kardashian

The circle of life continues: Kendall Jenner has officially surpassed older sister Kim Kardashian to earn the most-liked Instagram photo of all time.
Posted just five weeks ago, Jenner's photo is a selfie (no surprise!). With a serene look on her face and her long hair fanned out around her head in a halo of heart shapes, the pic has racked up 2.6 million likes and more than 100,000 comments:
Prior to Jenner's coup, the most-liked photo on Instagram was of Kim and Kanye West on their wedding day, which currently has 2.4 million likes:
In a very younger-sister like move, Jenner couldn't help but tweet a side-by-side comparison of the photos and boasting about the upset by writing, "take that KimYe!" Here's hoping for a Kardashian retaliation soon—we can't wait to see what Kim posts to up the ante.