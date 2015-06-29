Kendall Jenner Has the Most-Liked Instagram Photo Ever, Surpasses Kim Kardashian

The circle of life continues: Kendall Jenner has officially surpassed older sister Kim Kardashian to earn the most-liked Instagram photo of all time.

Posted just five weeks ago, Jenner's photo is a selfie (no surprise!). With a serene look on her face and her long hair fanned out around her head in a halo of heart shapes, the pic has racked up 2.6 million likes and more than 100,000 comments:

❥ A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on May 25, 2015 at 3:51pm PDT

Prior to Jenner's coup, the most-liked photo on Instagram was of Kim and Kanye West on their wedding day, which currently has 2.4 million likes:

💍 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 27, 2014 at 7:58am PDT

In a very younger-sister like move, Jenner couldn't help but tweet a side-by-side comparison of the photos and boasting about the upset by writing, "take that KimYe!" Here's hoping for a Kardashian retaliation soon—we can't wait to see what Kim posts to up the ante.

