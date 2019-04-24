Kendall Jenner Has a New Secret to Whiter Teeth

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

As someone who averages about three cups of coffee a day, I can't say I'm not interested in Kendall Jenner's latest project. Veering away from Lip Kit and sunglass collaborations, Jenner is now, surprisingly so, what you might call an "oral health" influencer.

The supermodel has teamed up with Shaun Neff (a co-creator of those Neff beanies you love so much) to co-create a new teeth whitening pen in Neff's new oral products line, MOON.

Similar to what's happening in the body and sexual care product genres, MOON was born with the idea that essentials, like oral health products, shouldn't have to be something you hide away in your medicine cabinet once guests come over.

"Something I like to do is just spend a lot of time in stores and walking retail, and for me, the oral care aisle was just an aisle that’s been the sea of sameness for the last 20 years. Red, white, and blue," Neff said during a phone call with InStyle and Jenner. "There’s been nothing new. Nothing innovative from a design perspective. So, it really originated out of the idea: Let’s make something beautiful that looks great on your shelf, right?"

The resulted in a series of products all under the $10 mark and housed in clean black and white packaging, including soft bristle toothbrushes, various forms of toothpaste, floss and flossers, and mouth rinse.

Then, about a year ago, Kendall Jenner jumped into Neff's picture and co-created another oral health essential for 2019: an instant teeth whitening pen.

"It’s so cool because it’s something you can throw in your bag and run around," Jenner told InStyle. "I travel all the time and I’m always on-the-go, and for anyone, it’s just so good to have in your bag. It’s instant whitening and brightening."

Image zoom Courtesy of MOON

The pen is made with carabamide peroxide, which provides that whitening and brightening effect, and holds a vanilla mint flavor. It's also made with what the brand calls "Elixir III," which is an antioxidant blend made with lavender oil, whitening strawberry extract, and honeysuckle flower.

And at $20, Jenner says it provides a convenient, quick, and travel-friendly alternative to more clinical in-office teeth whitening treatments.

RELATED: The Best Way to Brighten Your Smile (No Matter How Much Time You Have)

As for how it works? "I’ve used it before just taking a picture on my phone with a friend and noticed a difference. Even looking in the mirror, you can see a difference," she said.

But it's not just about chic packaging and a celebrity supporter. Neff also made sure to be conscious of ingredients in his launch of MOON, too. Every product in the line is Peta certified cruelty-free and vegan, as well as free of SLS/SLES, parabens, and triclosan. The two toothpastes in the current line are fluoride-free.

As I'm currently sipping on my third coffee of the day, with plans to have a glass of red wine at dinner, Jenner's pen and Neff's ideas sound pretty damn intriguing.

You can shop MOON Oral Care products now at moonoralcare.com.