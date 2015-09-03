Kendall Jenner Makes Mom Jeans Look Unbelievably Cool

Kendall Jenner might have her hands full as she prepares for New York Fashion week, but her show-stopping street style continues to give us major inspiration. While high-waist bottoms have been on trend for a couple seasons now, Jenner showed us that the silhouette of the once-dreaded mom jeans can look just as fashionable.

During a lunch outing in N.Y.C. she styled Topshop (similar style, $70; topshop.com) pants with a fitted red mock turtleneck that was accented with gold buttons along the line of the shoulder. The runway star also carried her favorite Givenchy handbag, which features black leather details—just like her oxford shoes. For a pinch of glam she added a gold buckle belt through the loops of the jeans and shielded her face with retro shades. Jenner let her brunette strands hang loosely over her shoulders to seal the deal on another fabulous look.

Splash News

