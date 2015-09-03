Kendall Jenner Makes Mom Jeans Look Unbelievably Cool

Christopher Peterson/Splash News
Alexis Bennett
Sep 03, 2015 @ 12:15 pm

Kendall Jenner might have her hands full as she prepares for New York Fashion week, but her show-stopping street style continues to give us major inspiration. While high-waist bottoms have been on trend for a couple seasons now, Jenner showed us that the silhouette of the once-dreaded mom jeans can look just as fashionable.

During a lunch outing in N.Y.C. she styled Topshop (similar style, $70; topshop.com) pants with a fitted red mock turtleneck that was accented with gold buttons along the line of the shoulder. The runway star also carried her favorite Givenchy handbag, which features black leather details—just like her oxford shoes. For a pinch of glam she added a gold buckle belt through the loops of the jeans and shielded her face with retro shades. Jenner let her brunette strands hang loosely over her shoulders to seal the deal on another fabulous look.

Splash News

RELATED VIDEO: I'm Obsessed with RE/DONE Denim

PHOTOS: Kendall Jenner's Best Fashion Week Looks

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!