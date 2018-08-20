Models Are Fuming Over Kendall Jenner’s "Disrespectful" Comments

Kendall Jenner has managed to once again offend an entire community of people. The latest group to dislike her? Fellow models.

Over the weekend, Love magazine shared a topless Instagram photo of Jenner along with a caption from a recent interview — and it’s her words that are ticking people off. “Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do,” she said. “I was never one of those girls who would do, like, 30 shows a season or whatever the f—k those girls do. More power to ’em.”

Yikes. Calling her peers “those girls” is a poor choice, but it didn’t end there. “But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back,” she added, sharing that she “was on the verge of a mental breakdown.”

While Jenner has previously spoken about having to take a break from the runway because of her anxiety, the fashion community’s response to her words has been bad, to put it kindly. Why? Models are taking offense not so much to being called “those girls,” but to the fact Jenner has had the luxury of deciding which jobs she can or cannot take, whereas other models have no choice but to accept even the worst of opportunities to make end’s meet.

The majority of the responses have been on Instagram, with models like Victoria’s Secret’s Jac Jagaciak saying, “This makes me so angry … So disrespectful to literally 99% of people in the industry — yes, they had to work their way up. Please get in touch with the real world!”

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit talent Vita Sidorkina said, “Maybe ‘those girls’ need to pay their bills that’s why they are doing 30 shows? No words…” And Irina Djuranovic said, “Never been so indirectly and publicly offended in my whole entire life … to be called a supermodel how easy it comes to you.”

Model Daria Strokous responded as well and also shared photos of “the girls” she thinks worked a ton of shows, including famous faces like Kate Moss and Coco Rocha in her story. “‘...Whatever the f--k those girls do’ is do their very best to make their way up AND try to make some money so that they can provide for themselves and their families,” she wrote. “Oh, and it’s 70 shows a season by the way and we are all f--king proud of every single one of the girls that did it.”

Transgender model Teddy Quinlivan also chimed in with a more positive message, though she did mention Jenner’s posh upbringing — and her Kardashian connection. “As models we need to uplift each other,” she wrote. “If you are lucky as a model you might make enough to not be in debt to your agency; maybe even move out of the model apartment… Unfortunately this isn’t the case for the vast majority of models who have to leave everything behind including their families in pursuit of a better life.”

She continued, “Models don’t just come from Calabasas… they come from Somalia, the Siberian tundra, a rural village in China, a trailer park in Tennessee. Making disparaging comments about your peers doesn’t lead to growth or unity which our regulation-less industry desperately needs.”

Previously, reports have surfaced about models mistreating Jenner during her ascent, and she’s even told Love that her famous name has forced her to work harder. Unfortunately for her, this likely won’t be forgotten.

Jenner’s team told People the quote was taken out of context. “Mid-thought she realized the number of shows some models walk a season is closer to 80. The point was that it’s their path and ‘the more power to them,'” her rep said. “She admires their hard work and dedication. It’s an accomplishment.”