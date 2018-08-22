Kendall Jenner Blames 'Love' Magazine for Her Controversial Comments

Kendall Jenner sent the fashion industry into an anger-driven frenzy last week with a quote she gave to Love Magazine. In the article, a portion of which was posted on the brand’s Instagram, Jenner calls her fellow models “those girls” and implies that she’s never had to work as hard to maintain her status.

“Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do,” Jenner told the magazine. “I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the fuck those girls do. More power to ‘em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back.”

Models across social media quickly retaliated, expressing their anger and highlighting that few in their profession have the luxury (as Jenner does) to opt out of shows and still manage to stay afloat financially.

In response to the backlash, the 22-year-old’s representatives told People, “Mid-thought [Kendall] realized the number of shows some models walk a season is closer to 80. The point was that it’s their path and ‘the more power to them.’ She admires their hard work and dedication. It’s an accomplishment.”

Following a cascade of backlash in spite of her rep's statement, on Tuesday, Jenner shared her own personal take. She tweeted, “I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning. It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context.I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable! “

“I get to experience first hand their tireless commitment, their work ethic, the endless days, the lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health, yet they still make it all look effortless and beautiful.”

“I’m inspired by so many of these people i have had the good fortune to work alongside! There’s no way i could EVER hate on that i want everyone to win. SLAY ALWAYS.”

“Cultivate kindness today and always.”

Of course, Jenner's words didn't seal the deal for all her detractors—many of whom pointed out that she managed to apologize without actually taking any of the blame for her words.

This is always your excuse. You said what you said. You did what you did. There is NO CONTEXT in which what you said would have been acceptable.



Then again, you already know that, which is why you still haven't given us any additional context your words.https://t.co/JcSTFIxDhl — August 23rd (@AdamantxYves) August 21, 2018

Like your tone deaf Pepsi commercial was taken out of context? DO BETTER. You’re too privileged, with all the access to information in the world, to be so utterly tone deaf and self unaware. Grow up. You and your whole entire vapid culture vulturing family. — Mavelous (@FashionMaven88) August 22, 2018

If you recall, this isn't the first time Jenner has gotten herself tangled in a media controversy and found a way to divert the blame. Back in April, Kendall starred in a Pepsi ad that was read as insensitive toward the Black Lives Matter movement. Though the commercial was quickly taken down, and an apology issued by the company soon after, Jenner stayed mum on the topic for months (six of them), only revealing her feelings about the incident in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that aired that October.