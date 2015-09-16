Kendall Jenner Walks in the Michael Kors Spring 2016 Show

Between the two Jenner sisters, Kendall's New York Fashion Week has been much quieter in comparison to Kylie's (who has caused commotion at a whopping total of five shows where she sat in the front row). But it looks as though that might all change.

Kendall first returned to the New York runways with a coveted spot in the Givenchy lineup, and then followed it up with a floral-happy appearance at Diane von Furstenberg a couple of days later. For her third appearance this morning, the reality star-turned-model ruled the catwalk at the Michael Kors spring/summer 2016 show in a sporty black top and a grommet-embellished tiered skirt with a wide low-slung belt, a casual cross-body, and black sandals.

Although NYFW is coming to a close, we have our fingers crossed that this won't be the last we see of Kendall before the European shows.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Shows Us Just How Hectic New York Fashion Week Can Get