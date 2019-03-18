Kendall Jenner Just Matched Her Thong to Her Bucket Hat

The Kardashian-Jenner fam loves a coordinated look. Whether it's all-white, all-Yeezy, or all the trends at once, leave it to them to take something and run with it. Kendall Jenner is the latest to go all-out, posting a belfie to Instagram wearing head-to-toe leopard — only her clothing choices weren't exactly what you'd expect. Instead of boots and a coat à la Shania or gloves and all like Kim at the Met Gala, Jenner wore leopard on her bikini and her bucket hat.

The over-the-top butt selfie showcased Jenner's teeny-tiny leopard-print thong, a matching triangle top, and the cherry on top of it all: the very now, very throwback bucket hat. She captioned the matching master class with a simple caption: "sunday’s for the girls."

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

And those girls happened to include her sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Jenner's older sister posed seemed to crash the carefully composed belfie, though she wasn't on board with the all-matching. Kardashian wore a neon green thong bikini and an oversized white T-shirt. Instead of a matching hat, she opted for a trucker cap, because no Kardashian selfie, butt or not, would be complete without some sort of throwback.

RELATED: The Real Reason Kendall Jenner Has Kept Her Relationship with Ben Simmons So Private

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Nearly Flashed Everyone in Her Oscars After-Party Dress

People reports that the snapshot was probably taken during the family's St. Patrick's Day party, which happened to coincide with brother Rob's 32nd birthday. The magazine also notes that this isn't the first time that Kendall and Kourtney have posed together in skimpy swimwear. During the family's trip to Aspen, they posed together in a hot tub wearing coordinating sparkling-gold bottoms. That post wasn't nostalgia-free, either. Kendall paired her Jacuzzi look with a pair of Matrix-inspired Prada shades.