Who Knew? Kendall Jenner Is a Charades Master

With New York Fashion Week in full force, Kendall Jenner took time away from the runway for a Valentine's Day appearance on the Tonight Show—where she proved that modeling and photography are far from her only talents.

The 21-year-old, who opened up about her recent expedition into photography shooting models Sienna Miller and Kaia Gerber for Love Magazine during Tuesday's episode, engaged in a good, old-fashioned game of Charades. The result? The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show model definitely held her own while facing off against Charlie Day and Steve Higgins with Fallon as her partner.

Day and Higgins got off to a rough start but managed to guess "Kiss from a Rose" right after the buzzer went off. The reality TV star—who showed off her style credentials in chic pink Chanel separates, a gold body chain, and a white crop top—then got The Matrix in only seconds.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

After Day hilariously struggled with Bambi and Kendall remarked, "this is a lot of work," before unsuccessfully trying to act out "Hit Me Baby One More Time," it was time for the final showdown.

Watch the clip above to see how the social media star brought her team to victory.