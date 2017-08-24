Kendall Jenner Strips Down to Her Lace Skivvies in a Secret Garden

La Perla has once again teamed up with sultry muse Kendall Jenner for a new ad campaign, and this time the luxe lingerie brand fashioned a "secret garden"-inspired world.

The model put the brand’s ready-to-wear collection to the test by writhing about in La Perla’s innovative pieces that now include “built-in-lingerie.” And no, this isn’t your $8 tank’s built-in shelf bra—La Perla’s technology is crafted to fit each wearer to a T, taking into account not just cup size, but dress size as well.

Shot by photographer duo Mert & Marcus, Ms. Jenner’s latest campaign pairs the delicacy and femininity of La Perla’s designs with the calming, liberating nature of a flora-filled hideaway.

In one image (above), Jenner lounges atop a dining table in a fuchsia lace bodysuit and matching mules. In another artful shot, the model perches on the edge of a bedroom vanity tangled in vines and surrounded by a shallow pond of lily pads. Jenner’s structured ivory gown has a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline that reveals a glimpse of an embellished bra.

Like a boss, Kendall leans nonchalantly across the garden’s leather armchair, showing off an embroidered pantsuit, black handbag, and a set of peep-toe booties.

In the final shot, Jenner lies on her side across an ivy-covered bed, her shoulders exposed in a glittering off-the-shoulder minidress.

Watch the official campaign video at top and take a peek behind the scenes at the set below.

Thanks for inspiring our new bedroom aesthetic, La Perla!