Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Website Launches Today With a Surprise Sale

Calling all Kendall and Kylie Jenner fans: the fashionable duo officially launched their joint website today, and it comes with some major surprises.

Kylie teased the launch on her Instagram account yesterday, announcing that email subscribers to their site would get early access to an exclusive members-only sale of the duo's favorite styles that aren't available in stores. The caption of the photo read: "shhhhh big surprise tomorrow :) message to our email subscribers on Kendall-Kylie.com link in bio @kendallandkylie."

shhhhh big surprise tomorrow ☺️ message to our email subscribers on Kendall-Kylie.com link in bio @kendallandkylie A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 22, 2015 at 6:45pm PDT

While it may be too late to join in on today's shopping extravaganza, there will be many more in the future. To get on the list, sign up for updates now on kendall-kylie.com. One question remains: Is there anything these sisters can't do?

RELATED: Check Out Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Explosive New PacSun Campaign