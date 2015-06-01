Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Topshop Campaign Is Here

Kendall and Kylie Jenner's California-cool collection for Topshop doesn't drop until Wednesday, but we're getting a sneak peek at the 15-piece line today. In the just-released ad campaign, the sisters can be seen posing together at the beach sporting their designs. Kendall + Kylie includes everything you need to build your summer wardrobe, including a Hawaiian-print romper, cheeky graphic tees, distressed denim shorts, boho-chic crop tops, flowing maxidresses, a cutout jumpsuit, a sleek duster coat, and more.

Courtesy

"We are so excited to see our collection in Topshop—it is the perfect place to capture the energy and aesthetic of our designs," the sisters said. "When working on the inspiration, we very much wanted to capture the essence of our own lifestyles and create pieces that would fit perfectly into our wardrobes. We hope you have as much fun wearing the collection as we did designing it!"

Courtesy

Look for the Kendall + Kylie collection, which ranges in prince from $52 to $150, when it hits Topshop and topshop.com on June 3.

