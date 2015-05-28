Kendall and Kylie Jenner Announce Release Date for Their Topshop Line and Reveal First Designs

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kelsey Glein
May 28, 2015 @ 11:45 am

The wait is almost over: Kendall and Kylie Jenner's California-cool collection for Topshop is coming next month. The duo gave us a sneak peek at the upcoming fashion line on a new joint Instagram account yesterday, and shared several behind-the-scenes snaps of their latest designs. But what exactly can we expect from Kendall + Kylie? From the looks of it, the selection will include plenty of skin-baring crop tops, sleek jumpsuits, skinny jeans, summer-ready dresses, and more.

Look for the Kendall + Kylie collection when it hits Topshop and topshop.com June 3.

Check out a video and photos teasing the collection below.

Designs on the mind. #decisionsdecisions

A photo posted by Kendall + Kylie (@kendallandkylie) on

Dreams in progress...

A photo posted by Kendall + Kylie (@kendallandkylie) on

