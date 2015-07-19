Check Out Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Explosive New PacSun Campaign

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are blowing up the fashion world—literally! The busy sisters, who aside from walking runways and starring in high profile fashion campaigns, just released their latest collection for PacSun and we have the explosive behind-the-scenes Polaroid snaps to prove it.

To showcase the "Las Rebeldes" lineup, which features 27 Wild West-inspired pieces that will transition your wardrobe from summer to fall (think mock neck sweaters, goddess tanks, flirty lace rompers, scallop lace shorts, moto indigo denim, and fringe wrap dresses in sunset-esque shades of black, white, and burgundy) the duo blew up a building.

We got a peek at exclusive behind the scenes Polaroid snaps of the pair from their campaign for the line, and—no surprise—they're gorgeous.

Watch the campaign video below, and shop the PacSun x Kendall and Kylie collection ($27 to $60) now in PacSun stores and on pacsun.com.

