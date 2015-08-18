Kendall and Kylie Jenner Share Sister Bikini Selfies on Instagram

The sisters that take selfies together, stay together. Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner just shared two gorgeous bikini photos on their Instagram accounts, and they have us dreaming of hitting the beach.

Kylie shared the pair's first 'gram and wrote: "we woke up in paradise too." An hour later, Kendall also posted a snap with her sibling that she simply captioned with a smiling emoji wearing sunglasses. And while the duo's famous faces are barely visible in the photos, there's little doubt it's them. In the close-ups, Kendall wears a green suit under a sheer Zimmermann top and Kylie dons a black-and-white mesh two-piece. Both of the famous faces topped off their look with an assortment of delicate jewelry.

we woke up in paradise too A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 18, 2015 at 8:58am PDT

😎 A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Aug 18, 2015 at 10:54am PDT

The stars are currently on vacation with their family in St. Barts, where Kendall recently stepped out in a python-print bikini top and matching split-seamed pants. We can't wait to see what they wear next.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner's Vacation Style Is Swimmingly Good