Kendall and Kylie Jenner Star in Sexy Sibling-Themed Balmain Campaign

Balmain's new campaign is all about keeping it in the family. The French label took to Instagram this morning to release their latest ads, which feature four sibling duos—Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Joan and Erica Smalls, and Armando and Fernando Cabral.

"This season’s Balmain campaign was inspired by a brief, key moment that happened while we were shooting our last campaign," the label's creative director Olivier Rousteing said in a statement. "While I watched Mario capture a kiss last fall, I was struck by the love and emotion that I was witnessing in front of me. Starting with a determination to once again focus on the beauty of an intimate connection, my team and I quickly concluded that a celebration of the unique and unconditional love of siblings is a natural progression from the spirit of last season."

The older Jenner sis' took to her own Instagram to share the shot of her and Kylie, captioning the stunning photo, "When sis don't do as I say @balmainparis F/W 2015 Ad Campaign. photographed by Mario Sorrenti." Check out more of the gorgeous photos from the campaign below.

