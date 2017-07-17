Kendall and Kris Jenner Snuck Into Kathy Griffin’s Home to Try on Her Wigs

It’s a well-known fact that Kathy Griffin and the Kar-Jenner clan haven’t always been on the best of terms. But the times, they are a-changin’. The comedian and the famous family seem to have put the past in the rearview mirror and are looking forward to their new future as friends.

The crew has really made some major strides just within the past couple of months. Back in April, we were surprised to find out that Griffin, who is Kim and Kanye’s neighbor, babysat for their two kids, North and Saint West—even bringing her mom, Maggie Griffin, over to meet the adorable pair.

However, this time, the new friends’ latest adventure took place at the 56-year-old’s Hidden Hills home, where Kendall and Kris Jenner snuck inside to model wigs that are identical to Griffin’s fiery red haircut.

“BREAKING These 2 @kendalljenner @krisjenner characters somehow snuck in to my home and tried on my "magic hair". Ginger envy!!!” Griffin captioned a photo of the mom and daughter duo with matching strawberry blonde shoulder-grazing styles that feature the comedian’s signature fringe.

Kendall and Kris paired their new ‘dos with black-and-white Adidas athletic gear and selfie-ready pouts. A game of dress up, perhaps? In any case, we must say, the Jenner girls look good as gingers.

Maybe, in time, Griffin will be added as a surrogate member of the family. She already has a first name that starts with the letter “K,” just saying…