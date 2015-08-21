Shop 11 Insanely Chic Pieces Straight from the Closets of the Kardashian-Jenner Crew

With stints on a handful of reality TV shows, modeling contracts, fashion lines, nail care brands, and, let's be real, myriad other business ventures we probably don't even know about, it's safe to say that everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner clan has a fair amount of swag to their name. And now, three of its most fashion-forward members are sharing some of it—200 items, to be exact—with the world. Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie have teamed up with luxury consignment e-tailer The Real Real to sell pieces from a wide-range of high-end designers, including Chanel, Alexander Wang, and Christian Louboutin (all authenticated, naturally). Below, shop 11 of our favorite picks, and head to therealreal.com to see even more.
Kendall's Céline Diamond Clutch, $995; therealreal.com
Kylie's Chanel Timeless Clutch, $1,395; therealreal.com
Kendall's Givenchy Pyramid Pouch, $1,295; therealreal.com
Khloé's Gucci Pelham Messenger, $695; therealreal.com
Khloé's Christian Louboutin Boudubou Ankle Boots, $1,495; therealreal.com
Khloé's Christian Louboutin Laelia Strass Booties, $1,395; therealreal.com
Kendall's Fendi Mini Peekaboo Bag, $3,150; therealreal.com
Khloé's Jimmy Choo Valley Platform Sandals, $495; therealreal.com
Kendall's Karl by Karl Lagerfeld Monster Choupette Pouch, $95; therealreal.com
Kendall's Fendi By The Way Boston Bag, $1,295; therealreal.com
Khloé's Prada Leopard Print Platform Pumps, $295; therealreal.com
