Shop 11 Insanely Chic Pieces Straight from the Closets of the Kardashian-Jenner Crew

With stints on a handful of reality TV shows, modeling contracts, fashion lines, nail care brands, and, let's be real, myriad other business ventures we probably don't even know about, it's safe to say that everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner clan has a fair amount of swag to their name. And now, three of its most fashion-forward members are sharing some of it—200 items, to be exact—with the world. Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie have teamed up with luxury consignment e-tailer The Real Real to sell pieces from a wide-range of high-end designers, including Chanel, Alexander Wang, and Christian Louboutin (all authenticated, naturally). Below, shop 11 of our favorite picks, and head to therealreal.com to see even more.

Courtesy

Kendall's Céline Diamond Clutch, $995; therealreal.com

Courtesy

Kylie's Chanel Timeless Clutch, $1,395; therealreal.com

Courtesy

Kendall's Givenchy Pyramid Pouch, $1,295; therealreal.com

Courtesy

Khloé's Gucci Pelham Messenger, $695; therealreal.com

Courtesy

Khloé's Christian Louboutin Boudubou Ankle Boots, $1,495; therealreal.com

Courtesy

Khloé's Christian Louboutin Laelia Strass Booties, $1,395; therealreal.com

Courtesy

Kendall's Fendi Mini Peekaboo Bag, $3,150; therealreal.com

Courtesy

Khloé's Jimmy Choo Valley Platform Sandals, $495; therealreal.com

Courtesy

Kendall's Karl by Karl Lagerfeld Monster Choupette Pouch, $95; therealreal.com

Courtesy

Kendall's Fendi By The Way Boston Bag, $1,295; therealreal.com

Courtesy

Khloé's Prada Leopard Print Platform Pumps, $295; therealreal.com

