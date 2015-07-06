Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, and More Transform Into Fairytale Goddesses for Versace's Couture Show

Ethereal was the word at Atelier Versace's fall/winter 2015 show during Couture Fashion Week in Paris yesterday, where Donatella Versace sent a slew of soft, deconstructed gowns down the runway. But the clothes weren't the only gorgeous thing to hit the catwalk—an all-star cast of models walked in the show, including Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Doutzen Kroes, Joan Smalls, and Lara Stone.

Rocking looks with a Grecian goddess-meets-Coachella vibe topped off with flower crowns, the fashion beauties paraded to a soundtrack of Jim Morrison hits as stars like Naomi Campbell and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley watched from the front row.

Check out more photos from the show below.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Backstage Beauties @versace_official 💜 A photo posted by @karliekloss on Jul 5, 2015 at 11:36am PDT

Thank you Donatella for having me in your #AtelierVersace Couture show 💜 and thank you to the beauty dream team @patmcgrathreal and @guidopalau for making us look like @versace_official goddesses in the show tonight! A photo posted by @karliekloss on Jul 5, 2015 at 12:48pm PDT

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

tonight @versace_official show backstage A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Jul 5, 2015 at 3:42pm PDT

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Has the Most-Liked Instagram Photo Ever, Surpasses Kim Kardashian

What a fairytale @versace_official 💜 Thank you Donatella for such a dreamy perfection 💜 A photo posted by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Jul 6, 2015 at 6:05am PDT

🌸💜👀 A photo posted by @karliekloss on Jul 5, 2015 at 10:55pm PDT

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Au Revoir Paris✌🏻️ A photo posted by @karliekloss on Jul 5, 2015 at 11:03pm PDT

About last night @versace_official 💛 thank you @patmcgrathreal and @guidopalau💛👌 A photo posted by Doutzen Kroes (@doutzen) on Jul 6, 2015 at 2:17am PDT

@versace_official 💥💜💥💜💥💜💥 #Versacefairy A photo posted by Lara Stone (@lara_stone) on Jul 5, 2015 at 12:49pm PDT

RELATED: Riccardo Tisci Taps Donatella Versace to Front Fall 2015 Givenchy Campaign