Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, and More Transform Into Fairytale Goddesses for Versace's Couture Show

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage
Kelsey Glein
Jul 06, 2015 @ 10:45 am

Ethereal was the word at Atelier Versace's fall/winter 2015 show during Couture Fashion Week in Paris yesterday, where Donatella Versace sent a slew of soft, deconstructed gowns down the runway. But the clothes weren't the only gorgeous thing to hit the catwalk—an all-star cast of models walked in the show, including Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Doutzen Kroes, Joan Smalls, and Lara Stone.

Rocking looks with a Grecian goddess-meets-Coachella vibe topped off with flower crowns, the fashion beauties paraded to a soundtrack of Jim Morrison hits as stars like Naomi Campbell and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley watched from the front row.

Check out more photos from the show below.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Backstage Beauties @versace_official 💜

A photo posted by @karliekloss on

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

tonight @versace_official show backstage

A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on

What a fairytale @versace_official 💜 Thank you Donatella for such a dreamy perfection 💜

A photo posted by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

🌸💜👀

A photo posted by @karliekloss on

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Au Revoir Paris✌🏻️

A photo posted by @karliekloss on

About last night @versace_official 💛 thank you @patmcgrathreal and @guidopalau💛👌

A photo posted by Doutzen Kroes (@doutzen) on

@versace_official 💥💜💥💜💥💜💥 #Versacefairy

A photo posted by Lara Stone (@lara_stone) on

