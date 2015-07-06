Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, and More Transform Into Fairytale Goddesses for Versace's Couture Show

Ethereal was the word at Atelier Versace's fall/winter 2015 show during Couture Fashion Week in Paris yesterday, where Donatella Versace sent a slew of soft, deconstructed gowns down the runway. But the clothes weren't the only gorgeous thing to hit the catwalk—an all-star cast of models walked in the show, including Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Doutzen Kroes, Joan Smalls, and Lara Stone.
Rocking looks with a Grecian goddess-meets-Coachella vibe topped off with flower crowns, the fashion beauties paraded to a soundtrack of Jim Morrison hits as stars like Naomi Campbell and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley watched from the front row.
Check out more photos from the show below.
