Kendall Jenner and Jordyn Woods Had an Awkward Run-In at Coachella

Coachella is all about being carefree with wild beauty looks, good music, and celebrities seamlessly blending into crowds. But, of course, every year the annual music festival seems to bring on some form of drama (remember when Justin Bieber punched a guy?), and this year's spectacle came courtesy of Kendall Jenner and Jordyn Woods.

On Saturday, Jordyn — who admittedly kissed Khloé Kardashian's former boyfriend Tristan Thompson roughly two months ago — showed up to the 7th annual Bootsy Bellows Pool Party with Jaden Smith and her mom, and so did Kendall and Hailey Baldwin.

Apparently, their tables were within direct eyeshot of each other, and the tension between the two parties was palpable. “It was such an awkward moment, everyone saw it,” a source told People. “They made eye contact and you could see that they all thought this is awkward — they were saying it with their eyes and body language."

The insider added: “It wasn’t hard to see the tension and the awkwardness.”

According to another source at Us Weekly, Kendall and Hailey "gave her a stare," which made Jordyn "visibly uncomfortable." After sassily telling her mom, "I don't want to discuss this right now," Jordyn and her crew left the party. We're not sure exactly what Jordyn and her mom were fighting about, but it's a good possibility that it had something to do with bumping into Kylie's sister without uttering a word to one another.

Once Jordyn was out of sight, it's reported that Kendall and Hailey became a lot less on edge. “They were basically [like], ‘Let’s get this party started,'" the source at People explained.

When you're the KarJenner family's arch nemesis, running into Kendall and her supermodel friend could prove to be an uncomfortable situation, however, things could have been worse with Jordyn's former BFF Kylie wandering around the festival grounds over the weekend.