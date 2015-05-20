Kendall Jenner Jets to Cannes In the Sweetest Ensemble

We tend to wax lyrical whenever Kendall Jenner steps out, but we have our reasons—her street style splendor is one that deserves recognition. And evidently, the same goes for her jet-setting style.

The 19-year-old model landed at Nice Airport in a look that radiated sophistication. She took a style cue from big sis Kim Kardashian and went for a monochromatic tonal ensemble. She paired her sweet blush Camilla and Marc culottes with a matching trench and styled the one-color combo with a pale top, a nude tote, and rose gold Sophia Webster lace-up cage booties ($650; nordstrom.com).

Judging from her stylish arrival, this is going to be one incredibly chic Cannes trip—and we can't wait to see what else she has in store.

Get the Look

Shop it: Topshop coat, $150; topshop.com. Dagmar culottes, $280; net-a-porter.com. J.Crew t-shirt, $30; jcrew.com. Chloe sunglasses, $346; nordstrom.com. Tory Burch bag, $495; nordstrom.com. Joie sandals, $270; shopbop.com.

