Kendall Jenner Wore Jennifer Lopez's Giambattista Valli Dress — Sort Of

If Kendall Jenner's amfAR Cannes Gala dress looked familiar, that's because it should. The model was one of the first people to wear a piece from the Giambattista Valli and H&M collaboration, but because Valli was pulling from his house signatures for the capsule collection, Jenner's pink tulle gown looked very much like a couture Valli creation that Jennifer Lopez wore to the premiere of her movie Second Act back in December.

Giambattista Valli and H&M used the amfAR Cannes Gala to announce the collection, but Page Six saw the similarities between Jenner's dress and Lopez's couture creation. Both dresses feature a high-low hem, shocking hot pink hue, and Valli's trademark layers of tulle, though Jenner's version has a strapless bodice and Lopez's original had a more detailed back, with additional cascades of fabric.

Lopez's one-of-a-kind creation isn't available for sale — which is what haute couture is all about. Page Six notes that the dress was so big and extravagant that it required special a special car just for Lopez to get to her event. This new collection seems tailor-made for anyone with that level of commitment to a full-on look.

According to Valli's Instagram account, the H&M collection is dropping in two parts. Jenner's exact gown won't be in the first release, which includes nine designs that span both women's dresses and menswear. There is a shorter version, however, that will run $399 and Page Six reports that Jenner's wearing a removable train, but there's no news on that just yet from H&M. The initial Giambattista Valli and H&M release will be released online and in stores on Saturday, with prices ranging from $17.99 to $649. A larger collection will drop in November.