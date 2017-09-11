Kendall Jenner Styled Her Jean Jacket in the Most Unexpected Way—and We're SO Here for It

Kendall Jenner has always had a firm finger on the pulse of fashion so, of course, she's one to watch for upcoming trends. The model hit the streets between shows during New York Fashion Week wearing a denim jacket, but it was hardly a conventional choice.
Jenner amped up her trend profile by wearing her Balenciaga jean jacket completely asymmetrically. The model spent Saturday afternoon in a uniquely styled jacket-top that she paired with R13 pants and a black What Goes Around Comes Around Prada nylon fanny pack.
While the jacket might have been baggy on its own, it was cinched at Jenner's waist thanks to her trusty fanny pack (she seems to like them a lot). Even though she was wearing a jacket, Jenner still showed a little bit of skin because of the open buttons at the bottom. She also wore hexagonal glasses.
Leave it to Jenner to combine multiple trends and still look flawless.