Kendall Jenner Is Eerily Good at Impersonating Sister Kylie

Halloween may be over, but that didn't keep Kendall Jenner from dressing up as her sister Kylie in the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a brief clip from the show, Kendall wore a light blue sweatshirt and pink ombre wig in a bid to become Kylie, and the look was totally uncanny.

"Oh my God. It feels amazing on my skin," Kendall giggled as she applied hilariously overdrawn red lipstick. "It feels so f–––ing good." She applied some to her teeth for good measure as well, barely unable to keep herself from laughing.

"This is One Wish," she said, grinning as she showed the camera one of Kylie's matte lipsticks. She then presented her arm, with smiley faces and random scribbles that looked like tally marks. It was supposed to be a series of swatches, but it was a hilarious mess instead.

"This is what it looks like," she said, barely stifling a laugh. Kylie typically takes to her own social media channels to share makeup swatches on her own arm as well as completed makeup looks.

Kendall wasn't the only member of the Kardashian clan to impersonate one another. In the clip, we also see Kris Jenner as Khloé Kardashian, sporting a lengthy blonde wig with a shadow root that's a far cry from her usual chic short cuts. And she looked pretty fantastic!

Meanwhile, Kourtney sat right beside her apparently dressed up as sister Kim, wearing oversized glasses and a low-key tank top. But the sisters already dress so similarly, it looked like a normal Kourtney outfit.

Seeing the Kar-Jenners working so hard to impersonate each other was the highlight of the episode, for sure, but Kendall totally nailed her impression. It's no wonder. Kendall and Kylie have been nearly inseparable since they were little girls, after all. Maybe if Kylie needs a double to take on an assignment for her, she can call on Kendall in the future.