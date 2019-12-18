Kendall Jenner's Hair Changed — Again

The life of a model — and Kardashian-Jenner — involves plenty of hair changes, so it's not that surprising that Kendall Jenner has switched it up again. In a video posted by superstar colorist Cassondra Kaeding, Jenner shows off a lighter, honey-hued shade that's slightly different than her recent hair transformation.

In the video, Jenner is running her fingers through her lightened strands and showing off bold orange lipstick and a white crop top. While the color came from Kaeding, she also tagged stylist (and Kardashian favorite) Jen Atkin for the style. It may not be as drastic as a few of her other changes, but it proves that little things make a big difference.

RELATED: We're Convinced Kendall Jenner Is Carrying a Tiny Louis Vuitton Bag For a Very Specific Reason

Jenner shared a similar video on her own feed, which gave followers a close-up look at the new shade. She captioned the video "i'm sleepy," which, sure, only the rest of the world doesn't look like Kendall Jenner when they're tired.

Before the new color, Jenner was sporting her usual dark hair. Though the change is something new and fresh, it's not as drastic as her past transformations, which have seen her go blonde for Burberry and adopt a more ombré coloring more recently. With just a few days left in 2019, there's still time for Jenner to change it up for the new year.