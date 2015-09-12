Kendall Jenner Walks in the Givenchy Spring 2016 Show at #NYFW

Only two days into New York Fashion Week and reality-star-turned-model-of-the-moment Kendall Jenner made her runway debut tonight. For who? Riccardo Tisci's Givenchy. What better way to kick off her month-long fashion marathon than with the house's first New York show and with Kimye sitting front row?

Jenner stood out, thanks to her discernible beauty, but also blended right in with Tisci's line-up of nearly all black-and-white designs. She was outfitted in a sleeveless, white asymmetric broderie lace tunic with a gauzy overlay at the bodice, styled with easy black pants strung with black sashes. Beauty-wise, her brows were bleached and her strands slicked back. It was a look that was both modern and romantic.

Basically, she crushed it.

