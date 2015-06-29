Kendall Jenner Walks In Givenchy's First Couture Show In Three Years

It's hard to keep up with Kendall Jenner these days. Between launching her Topshop collection and joining Taylor Swift on stage, the model-on-the-go was able to squeeze in a quick runway walk. Because when Riccardo Tisci calls, right?

After a three-year hiatus from couture, Givenchy designer (and Kardashian BFF) Tisci made the surprisingly economically sound (and highly unpredictable) decision to integrate two shows—menswear spring 2016 and couture fall 2015—into one. Tisci had woven his 11 couture designs throughout the menswear line-up, punctuating Jesus Christ-inspired looks and star-spangled denim pieces with super-sheer pastel gowns and naughty all-black numbers. These "bad girls" of couture served as the complement (or juxtaposition, really) to their male counterparts.

Jenner was clad in a sweet-sexy pastel pink slip gown with an intricately embroidered bodice and a fringed skirt that swished with every step. Other than oversize hoops, layers of cross-adorned chains, and thigh-high boots, Jenner wore nothing else (unlike other models whose translucent pieces revealed teeny-tiny undergarments underneath). And as the show progressed, couture went from bad to badder, culminating in Naomi Campbell's badass close—she wore only a striped blazer, thigh-highs, and a black bra and thong.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

PHOTOS: Kendall Jenner Has the Most Liked Instagram, Surpasses Kim Kardashian