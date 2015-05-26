Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Live It Up in Bikinis During Monaco Vacation

Consider us officially jealous: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid might have had the best Memorial Day weekend ever. The model BFFs spent the long weekend in Monaco, first attening the Grand Prix and then living it up on a lavish yacht while showing off their killer physiques in two-piece suits.
But the duo had company on their bikini-filled trip—Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin were also along for the ride, where the group spent time jet-skiing, soaking up the sun, and belting out tunes.
The vacation wrapped up Kendall and Gigi's glamorous week at the Cannes Film Festival, where both wowed in winning looks at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala.
Check out more photos from their Monaco getaway below.