Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Live It Up in Bikinis During Monaco Vacation

Kelsey Glein
May 26, 2015 @ 12:45 pm

Consider us officially jealous: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid might have had the best Memorial Day weekend ever. The model BFFs spent the long weekend in Monaco, first attening the Grand Prix and then living it up on a lavish yacht while showing off their killer physiques in two-piece suits.

But the duo had company on their bikini-filled trip—Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin were also along for the ride, where the group spent time jet-skiing, soaking up the sun, and belting out tunes.

The vacation wrapped up Kendall and Gigi's glamorous week at the Cannes Film Festival, where both wowed in winning looks at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala.

Check out more photos from their Monaco getaway below.

we're not ok 🙏🏼 @bellahadid

A video posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on

look at how much I love Bella

A photo posted by Kylizzle (@kyliejenner) on

Crew Love 🏁 GO HAM @lewishamilton

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

i wanna go faaaasttttt🌊🌊🌊🌊

A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

🏁🏁

A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on

😁😁

A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

sheeeeee ain't youuuuu @kendalljenner @shaninamshaik @gigihadid @bellahadid

A video posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

