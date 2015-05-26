Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Live It Up in Bikinis During Monaco Vacation

Consider us officially jealous: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid might have had the best Memorial Day weekend ever. The model BFFs spent the long weekend in Monaco, first attening the Grand Prix and then living it up on a lavish yacht while showing off their killer physiques in two-piece suits.

But the duo had company on their bikini-filled trip—Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin were also along for the ride, where the group spent time jet-skiing, soaking up the sun, and belting out tunes.

The vacation wrapped up Kendall and Gigi's glamorous week at the Cannes Film Festival, where both wowed in winning looks at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala.

Check out more photos from their Monaco getaway below.

we're not ok 🙏🏼 @bellahadid A video posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on May 25, 2015 at 8:29am PDT

look at how much I love Bella A photo posted by Kylizzle (@kyliejenner) on May 24, 2015 at 6:12pm PDT

Crew Love 🏁 GO HAM @lewishamilton A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on May 24, 2015 at 5:13am PDT

i wanna go faaaasttttt🌊🌊🌊🌊 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 25, 2015 at 5:24pm PDT

🏁🏁 A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on May 23, 2015 at 5:10am PDT

😁😁 A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on May 23, 2015 at 10:48am PDT

sheeeeee ain't youuuuu @kendalljenner @shaninamshaik @gigihadid @bellahadid A video posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on May 22, 2015 at 12:25pm PDT

A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 24, 2015 at 9:49pm PDT

