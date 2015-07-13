Kendall Jenner Poses Next to a Puppet in Fendi's Latest Ad Campaign

Karl Largerfeld is many things—designer of the most iconic houses Fendi and Chanel, owner of fashion's chicest pet Choupette, and, judging from his latest Fendi fall/winter 2015 campaign, a puppet-master. Shot by the Kaiser himself, the campaign "Arty Puppets" draws inspiration from Swiss artist Sophie Taeuber-Arp (who also served as muse for the collection and the runway show set design), bringing to life 3D renditions of her sculptures and puppets.

"For Fendi Fall/Winter 2015-16 advertising campaign, I was inspired by the incredible Swiss artist Sophie Taeuber-Arp," Largerfeld says in a statement. "Her works are so modern and graphic, exactly as Fendi is about for next Fall: very luxurious, but at the same time highly contemporary and very clear."

And who else would Lagerfeld cast than Kendall Jenner to star in the spread? Ever since the reality star-turned-model came on the scene, the designer has been completely enamored with her (Jenner has walked in every single Chanel show, including as bride in the latest couture fall 2015 show). It's easy to see why—Jenner is arrestingly beautiful, striking a captivating pose whether it's opposite a larger-than-life bird or gripping a Fendi bag. In either case, we're enamored as well.

new @Fendi shot by Karl Lagerfeld....NO BIG DEAL 😵 A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Jul 12, 2015 at 7:20am PDT

