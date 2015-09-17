Kendall Jenner Sits Front Row at the Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2016 Show

You know you've truly made it as a model when you go from walking the runway to being invited to sit front row at a show. And after just one short year since her very first NYFW debut (it was the Marc Jacobs fall/winter 2014 show, if anyone's keeping track), Kendall Jenner worked the fashion week circuit as a guest at the Calvin Klein Collection spring/summer 2016 show.

As the face of Calvin Klein Underwear's global advertising campaign (and previously of CK Jeans), Jenner showed her support for the brand's creative director Francisco Costa's genius and watched the spring collection from her front-row perch in a fiery red-and-black cut-out CK design with an unfinished hem, complete with a pair of delicate black sandals. It's a look that was fresh, uncomplicated, and, clearly, a front-row winner.

