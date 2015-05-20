Kendall Jenner's First Outfit at Cannes? Street Style Perfection

Just as we predicted, Kendall Jenner's Cannes trip is off to a stylish start. After disembarking her flight in a tonal jet-setting ensemble, she kicked off her sartorial streak with a street style win.

The brunette beauty once again publicly displayed her affinity for crop tops with a 3.1 Phillip Lim broderie anglaise piece that she styled with a gray sculpted high-waist floor-grazing skirt by Sally LaPointe. She accessorized with mirrored round sunnies, a mini color-block Celine luggage tote, and gold Sophia Webster lace-up cage booties (the same ones she wore at the airport).

Recreate her look with the same top and stilettos, but try a midi-length skirt for a more wearable take. Shop the inspired outfit, below.

Courtesy

Shop the look: Sole Society sunglasses, $25; nordstrom.com. 3.1 Phillip Lim crop top, $350; net-a-porter.com. Cos skirt, $115; cosstores.com. Sophia Webster booties, $650; nordstrom.com.

