Kendall Jenner Demos 4 Cool Ways to Wear Your Favorite Belt

Who says celebrities can't wear the same thing twice? Kendall Jenner definitely isn't following that rule when it comes to her favorite belt. The trend-setting model seems to be obsessed with the double buckled style by the rock 'n' roll brand B-Low the Belt.

We first saw the 19-year-old (below) dancing at Coachella in the statement maker.

Then she jetted overseas and wore it twice in London, once over a denim button up (below) and again paired with a fringe sweater dress (at the top).

The belt even made an appearance (below) in Paris while Jenner dashed to fashion shows.

No matter how Jenner choses to style it, the accessory always looks great. Fans have even hopped on the band wagon and made the design sell out on the brand's website. At Free People the Bri-Bri Belts are available on waitlist ($158; freepeople.com), so if you're feeling the edgy piece we suggest you head over. If it's not quite your style let us know what you think in our poll below. Vote 'yes' if you need Jenner's belt in your life and 'no' if you don't think there's anything special about it.

