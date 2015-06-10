Kendall Jenner Just Got Her First-Ever Fragrance Campaign! See Her Stunning Ad Here

For her very first fragrance campaign, Kendall Jenner has us seeing red—literally. As the face of Estee Lauder's brand-new Modern Muse Le Rouge, the model works a tone-on-tone crimson ensemble paired with a brick red lip in the above ad, all the while making a serious case for the monochromatic trend. Considering the fact that Le Rouge is the cool, edgy younger sister to the label's famed Modern Muse fragrance, adding notes of Bulgarian rose, pink pepper, magnolia, and vanilla, the partnership couldn't be more perfect. "It was not just about capturing the scent of red, it was about capturing a state of mind, a vibrant, dramatic, attitude," says Estee Lauder Senior Vice President Karyn Khoury of the inspiration. "This woman inspires others through her unwavering confidence, glamour, and sophistication. She lives her life to be noticed—and every ingredient in this scent was carefully selected to reflect that." Sounds about right to us. Pick up a bottle, priced between $62 and $110, at esteelauder.com and Estee Lauder outposts nationwide starting next month!

