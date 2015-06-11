Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Second Gorgeous Estée Lauder Campaign Image

Kendall Jenner is on a roll. Just hours after her debut campaign for Estée Lauder dropped, the model shared a photo of her second—and it was even more gorgeous than the first.

"Who needs one ad when you can have two...at the same time. @esteelauder #KJ4EL," Jenner captioned her post of the ad (below). In the image, the model rocks a seriously fierce face of makeup, including dark smoky eyes, bold brows, and a vibrant scarlet lip.

who needs one ad when you can have two...at the same time. @esteelauder #KJ4EL 😏 A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Jun 10, 2015 at 8:04pm PDT

Red was also the theme of her first campaign image for the beauty brand, which features their new Modern Muse Le Rouge fragrance (below). We don't know about you, but we'll have ten of whatever she's selling.

my first @esteelauder ad is out!! #ModernMuse #KJ4EL A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Jun 10, 2015 at 12:01pm PDT

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Just Got Her First-Ever Fragrance Campaign! See Her Stunning Ad Here