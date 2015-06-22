Kendall Jenner Came Up with Her Own Estée Lauder Lipstick Shade! See the Fierce Hue Here

When Estée Lauder launched the campaign for its new Modern Muse Le Rouge fragrance just a few weeks ago, the brand made us all see red with the ad, which featured the stunning Kendall Jenner owning a fierce monochromic look and a bold lip. This daring look led Jenner to formulate her own Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Matte Sculpting Lipstick color called Restless ($30; esteelauder.com), an adventurous hue that became available online today.

kendalljenner/Instagram

The limited-edition lipstick blends a couple of Kendall’s favorite shades—Poppy and Orange Crush—and the orange-red matte formula works to shape lips, while also smoothing and hydrating at the same time. The high-impact color will leave your pout looking bright and kissable, as Kendall vividly highlights in one of her latest Instagram posts (above).

Courtesy

Aside from the color intensity, this lovable shade is enclosed in a navy blue tube that has the model's signature in a beautiful red script on its end (above). Pucker up: This collector’s item is sure to leave you with the glowing lips you want. To get yours before they’re gone and to shop more of Kendall’s faves, head to esteelauder.com now.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Just Got Her First-Ever Fragrance Campaign! See Her Stunning Ad Here