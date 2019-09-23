People Are Comparing Kendall Jenner's Emmys Dress to American Horror Story
That latex.
Kendall Jenner just made her Emmys debut in a dress that covered her from head to toe in latex and florals.
Jenner wore a floral dress with a long-sleeved latex turtleneck top, leading some people to worry for how warm she must be in the 90-degree weather in L.A. on the big night.
Some people, however, pointed out that she looked extremely similar to the Rubber Man character in the first season of American Horror Story.
RELATED: All the Best Looks From the 2019 Emmys Red Carpet
AHS, but make it glamorous.