People Are Comparing Kendall Jenner's Emmys Dress to American Horror Story

Kendall Jenner just made her Emmys debut in a dress that covered her from head to toe in latex and florals.

Jenner wore a floral dress with a long-sleeved latex turtleneck top, leading some people to worry for how warm she must be in the 90-degree weather in L.A. on the big night.

Kendall Jenner is wearing a latex turtleneck and I am sweating in solidarity. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/wJKPqhwijx — Lindsay L Miller (@lindsaylmiller) September 22, 2019

Some people, however, pointed out that she looked extremely similar to the Rubber Man character in the first season of American Horror Story.

Kendall Jenner came as the couture version of the Rubber Man on American Horror Story season 1 👀#Emmys2019 #Emmys #ERedCarpet — Wilmer (@W1lmerSarmiento) September 22, 2019

Kendall Jenner looks like she's auditioning for the next season of #AHS on the #Emmys red carpet. pic.twitter.com/C1tTezjV4t — Are You Not Entertained?!?! (@entertained_are) September 22, 2019

kendall jenner's dress looks like she stuck a sherrie hill dress over the rubber man's suit from american horror story #Emmys2019 — lauren (@SEVENTYFlVES) September 22, 2019

can you say american horror story season 1? (RE: Kendall Jenner) #Emmys2019 — Christina Schulz (@cschulzie) September 22, 2019

AHS, but make it glamorous.