Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski Are in Even More Trouble Over Fyre Festival

Fyre Festival is making headlines again. After a disastrous event, two documentaries, and commentary from just about everyone online, a bankruptcy trustee Gregory Messer is suing the slew of celebrities that were associated with the failed festival. People reports that models Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner are among the notable names. The Wall Street Journal adds that "talent agencies, performers they represent, and some vendors, including two companies that were paid to charter musicians to the festival on private jets and yachts" are looking to recover some of the money they put into the festival.

Before the festival, Jenner and other celebrities promoted the event and were paid handsomely for their efforts. Reports state that Jenner made $250,000 to post to her social media channels in the lead-up to Fyre Festival and an additional $25,000 a few days after. DNA Model Management LLC, the agency that represents Ratajkowski, got $299,000 from Fyre Media, the suit claims. In addition to the models, performers Lil Yachty, Migos, and Rae Sremmurd were also named in the lawsuit.

William "Billy" McFarland, the man behind Fyre Fest, is currently serving a six-year prison sentence for fraud, is being sued for $14 million. Jenner and Ratajkowski haven't commented on the new developments surrounding Fyre Festival.

Earlier this year, both Jenner and Ratajkowski — as well as Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid — were subpoenaed by Messer for their association with the festival. Messer was granted an ex parte order in bankruptcy court, which Law.com describes as "a ruling made on the request of and for the benefit of one party only" and allows legal proceedings to move forward without the plaintiffs present.

Late in 2018, McFarland issued an official apology for everything he'd done to mislead anyone who bought a ticket to the doomed festival, which was supposed to be a super-luxurious musical event held on Pablo Escobar's former island in the Bahamas.

"I am incredibly sorry for my collective actions and will right the wrongs I have delivered to my family, friends, partners, associates and, you, the general public," he said in a statement issued to People. "I've always sought — and dreamed — to accomplish incredible things by pushing the envelope to deliver for a common good, but I made many wrong and immature decisions along the way and I caused agony. As a result, I've lived every day in prison with pain, and I will continue to do so until I am able to make up for some of this harm through work and actions that society finds respectable."