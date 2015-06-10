Kendall Jenner Walks the Dosso Dossi Runway Show in a Wild Pink Outfit

It may not be fashion week, but that didn't stop Kendall Jenner from hitting the runway. The model strutted her stuff on the catwalk for Dosso Dossi in Antalya, Turkey, yesterday, and her finale look was a sight to be seen.

Jenner closed the show in a bold pink coat that featured an oversize cutout sleeve and gemstone embellishments, worn over a short fringe dress (above). Aside from her wild outerwear look, the star also donned a series of other statement ensembles, including a Victorian-esque high-low gown (below).

Is there any outfit Kendall Jenner can't pull off?

S. Alemdar/Getty Images

