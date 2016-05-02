Kendall Jenner Shows Off Abs in N.Y.C. Despite Chilly Temps

After making a glamorous appearance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday evening—where she met the President, no less—Kendall Jenner jetted to New York City ahead of the 2016 Met Ball, and her off-duty style didn't miss a beat.

Despite the unseasonably chilly temps and the light drizzle that persisted yesterday in Manhattan, the reality star was spotted on the streets of Soho on Sunday in a midriff-baring ensemble. For the outing, Jenner wore a white crop top, which she paired with high-waisted light wash jeans, and Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. She topped the look with a gray-and-white striped duster coat—a Kardashian-Jenner favorite. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star finished off the look with round sunglasses and a '90s-inspired chain choker.

It's been tough to keep up with Jenner as of late. Not only did she attend the WHCD this past weekend, but she also celebrated her BFF Gigi Hadid's birthday and announced an upcoming swimwear line with her little sister Kylie Jenner. What will she get up to next?