Kendall Jenner Hits the L.A. Streets in a Crop Top and Belly Chain

Talk about model-off-duty perfection. Kendall Jenner stepped out in West Hollywood to grab lunch yesterday rocking a grey crop top, proving that her hard work in the gym is really paying off.

The 20-year-old paired the T-shirt with distressed skinny jeans, a white bomber jacket, and casual Kenneth Cole kicks that made for a winning street style ensemble. Jenner accessorized with Garrett Leight sunnies, an assortment of delicate necklaces that included an on-trend choker, gold earrings, and a sexy body chain that wrapped around her toned stomach. She pulled her brunette strands into a perfect high ponytail to complete the look.

VIDEO: How to Get a Body Like Kendall Jenner

But just how does Jenner keep her abs in runway-ready shape? We got the inside scoop straight from her trainer Gunnar Peterson, and you can copy the exact moves he does with the star by watching our video here.