Kendall Jenner Is Getting Dragged for Wearing Cornrows

Thanks to some questionable posts, Kendall Jenner's Instagram Story took a hard nosedive after the Twittersphere sounded off. In addition to photos with BFFs Hailey Baldwin and Justine Skye during her Bahamian vacation, Jenner shared snapshots of herself getting cornrows. Uh-oh. It's a story we've all heard before. Jenner is just the Kardashian-Jenner family member to get called out for cultural appropriation thanks to this polarizing hairstyle.

Cosmopolitan reports that quickly after the images went up, Twitter users dragged Jenner's hairstyle, which is tied to Black culture. Because many Black people are often discriminated against for having certain hairstyles, Jenner's nonchalant attitude towards co-opting the look didn't sit well with some people.

In addition to featuring on her IG Story, Jenner stepped out with her new hairstyle. The photos instantly became fodder for memes and more.

how come no ones talking about how kendall jenner’s hair was literally in cornrows the other night pic.twitter.com/u0F9rzvghZ — bella (@bucciaratiwhore) August 26, 2019

His face is all of us when we saw Kendall Jenner’s hair... pic.twitter.com/v90hQXRiKL — Amira (@AmiraEnayat) August 25, 2019

i hope her hair fucking falls out. pic.twitter.com/2SJbZvhwgK — 𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚 (@tinaallamm) August 26, 2019

not kendall jenner’s hair in cornrows pic.twitter.com/bNVSw5Vhsa — emily🕊 (@hsangelhoney) August 24, 2019

you see the way it’s flying??? mans even knows that shit looks UGLY pic.twitter.com/BEuWrHVX5U — 𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚 (@tinaallamm) August 26, 2019

she looks like this pic.twitter.com/AeGszXX2R0 — ren (@spideychalamets) August 26, 2019

Back in January 2018, Jenner's big sis Kim Kardashian got called out for posting photos of herself wearing cornrows, which she said were inspired by Bo Derek's in the film 10, even captioning one "BO WEST." Kardashian came under fire because the hairstyle is actually taken from the Fulani women of East and West Africa.

Derek came to Kim's defense, writing, "Hey! It’s just a hairstyle that I wore in the movie '10' @KimKardashian calls it the Bo Derek because she copied my pattern of braids. I copied it from Ann-Margret’s backup singer from her Vegas Sho. And we all copied Queen Nofretari. I hope Her Royal Highness is flattered."

Hey! It’s just a hairstyle that I wore in the movie “10” @KimKardashian calls it the Bo Derek because she copied my pattern of braids. I copied it from Ann-Margret’s backup singer from her Vegas Sho. And we all copied Queen Nofretari. I hope Her Royal Highness is flattered. pic.twitter.com/UuQkh8VKOi — Bo Derek (@boderek) January 31, 2018

Jenner hasn't released an official statement or policy, but that's par for the course when the family, which could explain why other Twitter users are just over the entire situation.

"That entire family literally thrives off black people and their culture," one user wrote. "I'm tired of it."