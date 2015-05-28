Photographic Evidence that No One Does Daytime Sophistication Better Than Kendall Jenner 

If there’s one thing we’ve learned by keeping up with Kendall Jenner, it’s that the model gives her fashionable sisters a serious run for their money. Sure, Kylie, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé are unarguably stylish, but Jenner’s ability to transition from her Calvins into a pirouetting gown is what continually leaves us pining for more.

The jet-setting star proved herself once more this week in Beverly Hills, where she stepped out in a two-tone ensemble that embodied practicality and elegance. She paired skin-tight (yet comfortable looking) black pants with a matching crop top and a sporty off-white bomber jacket. It was her choice of accessories, too, that gave the look on-the-go ease. Jenner threw on a pair of over-sized glasses and carried her essentials in a black-and-white top-handle handbag. So which family member’s style do we think she perhaps tried to emulate here? Our bet is on mom, Kris.

