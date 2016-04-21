Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Wonder Woman in a Billowing Cape at the Airport

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! Nope, it’s Kendall Jenner making her way through Charles de Gaulle airport.

On Thursday afternoon, the 20-year-old model once more showcased her lithe physique as she strut across the Paris transportation hub with ease. Yes, we’ve previously seen the star rock similar body-hugging outfits pieced together from casual separates, but her cape is officially taking on-the-go style to new heights. For starters, the two-tone piece, which is actually a Comme des Garcons cropped jacket with a brown and olive-colored cape attached, is quite whimsical, and Jenner—along with stylist Monica Rose—figured out exactly how to bring it back down to Earth.

The style duo chose to pair the standout number with a pair of latex Kenneth Cole ankle boots ($355; kennethcole.com), Citizens of Humanity jeans, a chest-baring, deep-V Alexander Wang top with lace-up detailing and sleek, minimal accessories that include Oliver Peoples sunglasses and the Givenchy tote she regularly, well, totes. Her chunky silver Zimmermann necklace gives the entire look a Victorian, even rock-n-roll edge, brought full circle with an easy topknot.

Talk about looking fly.